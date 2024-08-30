2025 MG Astor facelift makes global debut. Will it come to India?

Published Aug 30, 2024

The 2025 MG ZS or the facelifted MG Astor has been revealed globally

The new MG ZS brings a hybrid powertrain to the SUV along with a comprehensive design and feature upgrade

The 2025 MG ZS Hybrid gets sportier styling with a larger grille, sharply styled wraparound LED headlamps, and a new front bumper 

The profile remains nearly identical barring the new alloys. The rear gets new LED taillights, a revised bumper and tailgate

The cabin sports new twin screens with a 7-inch digital console with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, and a new ADAS suite

The new MG ZS Hybrid gets the 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 192 bhp & 465 Nm, supported by a 1.83 kWh battery 

The updated MG ZS will make its way to India in the future as the updated Astor and the new ZS EV

MG Motor India has not announced plans of bringing the hybrid powertrain to the Indian market as yet 

The new MG ZS Hybrid take on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder hybrids, apart from the Creta, Seltos, Elevate, VW Taigun and more
