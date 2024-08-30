2025 MG Astor facelift makes global debut. Will it come to India?

The 2025 MG ZS or the facelifted MG Astor has been revealed globally
The new MG ZS brings a hybrid powertrain to the SUV along with a comprehensive design and feature upgrade
The 2025 MG ZS Hybrid gets sportier styling with a larger grille, sharply styled wraparound LED headlamps, and a new front bumper
The profile remains nearly identical barring the new alloys. The rear gets new LED taillights, a revised bumper and tailgate
The cabin sports new twin screens with a 7-inch digital console with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, and a new ADAS suite
The new MG ZS Hybrid gets the 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 192 bhp & 465 Nm, supported by a 1.83 kWh battery
The updated MG ZS will make its way to India in the future as the updated Astor and the new ZS EV
MG Motor India has not announced plans of bringing the hybrid powertrain to the Indian market as yet
The new MG ZS Hybrid take on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder hybrids, apart from the Creta, Seltos, Elevate, VW Taigun and more