2025 Defender from JLR goes on sale. What’s special on the rugged luxury SUV?

The 2025 Defender has been launched in India bringing model year updates to the popular luxury SUV
The Defender is JLR's most popular offering in India despite being a full import. The latest edition gets a host of changes
The biggest update is the new 5.0-litre V8 engine on the 2025 Defender, which was briefly pulled off sale in 2024
The new 2025 Defender V8 develops 419 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque, a massive 98 bhp drop over the older version
Other variants continue to get a 2.0-litre petrol with 296 bhp and 3.0-litre diesel producing 251 bhp
Feature upgrades include heated & cooled Windsor leather seats with 14-way power adjustment, along with new ADAS packs
The Pivi Pro infotainment system and digital console, Meridian sound system, panoramic sunroof, and more, have been carried over
The 2025 Defender will continue to be available in three body styles - 90, 110, and 130
The new 2025 Defender V8 is priced at a whopping ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom)