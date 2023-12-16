2024 Suzuki Swift is here! Check out what's new

Suzuki recently unveiled the Swift Concept at Japan Mobility Show
Now, the manufacturer has officially unveiled the hatchback on its website
It comes with a redesigned exterior as well as interior.
However, the manufacturer has retained the iconic silhouette.
The interior now features a dashboard design like Baleno and a new infotainment system
The exterior gets new headlamps and tail lamps. There are new alloy wheels as well.
Suzuki has also plonked in a new three-cylinder engine that replaces the four-cylinder unit.
It will be offered with all-wheel drive, two-wheel drive and a hybrid system as well.
Suzuki has not revealed the power outputs of the new engine
It is expected that the new engine will make its way to the Indian market as well.