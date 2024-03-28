2024 Suzuki Swift goes on sale in this country

After launching the 2024 Swift in Japan, Suzuki has announced that they will be launching the new model in two more countries.
The 2024 Swift goes on sale in UK and Republic of Ireland from April 2024.
The UK-spec Swift is slightly different than the one that will go on sale in the Indian market.
Suzuki will sell the Swift in two variants - Motion and Ultra, in UK
The K12D, four-cylinder engine is replaced by a new Z12E, three-cylinder unit.
Suzuki claims that the new engine is 8 per cent more fuel efficient.
There is a CVT automatic transmission available with both variants. Moreover, an optional AllGrip all-wheel drive system will be offered on Ultra variants with a manual gearbox later this year.
The AllGrip variants will also get wider tyres in the front and rear and an increased ride height to increase the ground clearance.
The hatchback will come with a 12V mild hybrid system as standard to enhance the fuel economy. Suzuki says that they have worked on improving the NVH levels