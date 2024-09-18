2024 Suzuki Burgman Street EX 125 Quick Review: Worth the premium?

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX is the more feature-packed variant. We spent some time with it to tell you what we liked and what we didn’t
The Burgman Street EX appears similar to the standard model but there are upgrades like the brown plastics, a bigger 12-inch rear wheel and Bluetooth connectivity
This means that the comfy step-up style seat has been retained, which offers ample cushioning for the rider and pillion as well as a large floorboard
The rear suspension is on the softer side and tends bounce a bit with just the rider on board. However, it evens out well with the pillion allowing for a good ride quality
The 125 cc motor is peppy and offers excellent refinement throughout the rev range. The scooter can cruise comfortably around 70 kmph
The 12-inch rear tyre further adds more stability at high speeds, which is missing on the lower variants of the scooter. Braking performance is potent and works well
The Burgman Street EX is fuel efficient and consistently returns 43-45 kmpl to the litre across varied conditions
There several storage options and even USB charging but the lack of an external fuel filler is evident, especially since the Access and Avenis 125 get it
The Burgman Street EX gets Bluetooth connectivity that brings a suite of connectivity features