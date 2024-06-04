2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India. Check what’s different

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 04, 2024

Mercedes-Benz India recently introduced 2024 GLC bringing feature enhancements to the luxury SUV

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is the German automaker’s bestselling SUV in India 

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC gets ventilated front seats as standard, which come with three-level heating and cooling functions

The GLC also gets side airbags for the second row, which can protect the chest area of the passenger on the outer rear seats 

 Check product page

The airbags deploy between the door or the side wall trim and the vehicle occupant

There are no mechanical changes to the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC

The luxury SUV continues to draw power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engine options, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission

Prices for the MY2024 GLC 300 start from 75.90 lakh, while the GLC 220d is priced from 76.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mercedes has also updated the C-Class with a new powertrain and feature upgrades for MY2024
Want to know more about the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV?
Click Here