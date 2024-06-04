2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India. Check what’s different

Mercedes-Benz India recently introduced 2024 GLC bringing feature enhancements to the luxury SUV
The Mercedes-Benz GLC is the German automaker’s bestselling SUV in India
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC gets ventilated front seats as standard, which come with three-level heating and cooling functions
The GLC also gets side airbags for the second row, which can protect the chest area of the passenger on the outer rear seats
The airbags deploy between the door or the side wall trim and the vehicle occupant
There are no mechanical changes to the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC
The luxury SUV continues to draw power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engine options, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission
Prices for the MY2024 GLC 300 start from ₹75.90 lakh, while the GLC 220d is priced from ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mercedes has also updated the C-Class with a new powertrain and feature upgrades for MY2024