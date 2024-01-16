2024 Mahindra XUV700 is here with upgrades to take on the Tata Safari. Check it out

The Mahindra XUV700 has been updated for 2024 and the automaker has given the popular seller a nip and tuck with subtle visual and feature upgrades
The changes are limited to the top two AX7 and AX7L variants on the 2024 XUV700
The AX7 and AX7L variants now get captain seats for the second row along with ventilated seats
The infotainment system gets a few software updates along with the provision for over the air (OTA) updates
All variants of the 2024 XUV700 get the new Napoli Black colour, while the AX7 and AX7L variants get an all-black grille and alloy wheels
The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 continues with the same petrol and diesel engine options with no changes
The changes on the updated XUV700 should help keep the model more relevant against new rivals like the Tata Safari facelift
Prices for the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 start at ₹13.99 lakh, going up to ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra will also bring the XUV700-based XUV.e8 electric SUV towards the end of this year