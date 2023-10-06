2024 KTM 390 Duke: Quick review

The new-gen 390 Duke was one of the most awaited launches of 2023
The design of the motorcycle is inspired by 1290 Super Duke. It looks sharp and aggressive.
The larger engine is more tractable than before. However, the power and torque outputs have not improved signficantly. What has improved is the refinement of the engine.
The motorcycle flows into the corners seamlessly and feels composed.
Finally, KTM is offering adjustable suspension with the 390 Duke.
The TFT instrument cluster on the 390 Duke is new. It features Track mode as well now. Other features on offer are Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation
The brakes on the 390 Duke are taken from the RC 390. The brakes feel sharp and the bite is also strong
2024 KTM 390 Duke starts at ₹3.11 lakh ex-showroom