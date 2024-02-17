2024 Hyundai Creta: Top highlights

2024 Hyundai Creta is now offered with three engine options
There is a petrol engine, a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel engine
The SUV is available in seven variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).
There are six monotone and one dual-tone colour option to choose from.
Some of the features on offer are ADAS, dual 10.25 inch screens, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, automatic climate control and connected car technology.
For safety, there are 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Program and TPMS.
Creta competes with Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
The SUV is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Hyundai is also working on an N Line and electric version of the Creta