2024 Creta launch: First official set of real-world pics are now here

Here are few real-world pictures of the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift
Hyundai will launch the 2024 Creta on January 16th.
The SUV will come with a number of changes to the exterior as well as interior.
There will be seven variants on offer - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX (O) variants
The Creta will be available in six mono-tone and a dual-tone color options.
There is Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.
The bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta are open at a token amount of ₹25,000
Hyundai is accepting bookings online and through its dealerships also.
2024 Creta will compete against Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, among others.