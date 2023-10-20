2023 Tata Safari: Check out all colour options

Tata Motors offers the 2023 Safari in seven colour options
The most premium looking colour is the Cosmic Gold.
The Royal Blue colour scheme has been replaced by a new Galactic Sapphire
There is also a Stardust Ash colour scheme on offer
The Orcus White is replaced by Stellar Frost.
Tata will still offer the Safari with a Dark Edition. It is called Oberon Black.
There is a new Supernova Copper colour also
There is also a Lunar Slate with the Safari
The 2023 Safari is priced between ₹15.85 lakh and ₹27.34 lakh. Both are ex-showroom