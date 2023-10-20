2023 Tata Safari: Check out all colour options

Published Oct 20, 2023

Tata Motors offers the 2023 Safari in seven colour options

The most premium looking colour is the Cosmic Gold. 

The Royal Blue colour scheme has been replaced by a new Galactic Sapphire

There is also a Stardust Ash colour scheme on offer 

The Orcus White is replaced by Stellar Frost.

Tata will still offer the Safari with a Dark Edition. It is called Oberon Black.

There is a new Supernova Copper colour also

There is also a Lunar Slate with the Safari

The 2023 Safari is priced between 15.85 lakh and 27.34 lakh. Both are ex-showroom
