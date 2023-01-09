2023 MG Hector set to mount renewed challenge in SUV space

Hindustan Times
Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Jan 09, 2023

The latest MG Hector will make its official debut at the Auto Expo 2023

The SUV from MG now sports a massive front grille with sleek LED DRL units on either side

It continues to stand on 18-inch machine-alloyed wheels

An animated LED connected light strip on the trunk is the big highlight at the rear

The 2023 MG Hector will come with ADAS Level 2 tech. Engine and transmission specs remain same

The SUV will also continue to come in a five, six and seven-seat layout

The big highlight on the inside though is a mammoth 14-inch portrait-oriented screen

Other feature highlights include wireless phone charging, digital key on phone, cabin-air ionizer, ambient lighting and more
