2023 MG Hector set to mount renewed challenge in SUV space

The latest MG Hector will make its official debut at the Auto Expo 2023
The SUV from MG now sports a massive front grille with sleek LED DRL units on either side
It continues to stand on 18-inch machine-alloyed wheels
An animated LED connected light strip on the trunk is the big highlight at the rear
The 2023 MG Hector will come with ADAS Level 2 tech. Engine and transmission specs remain same
The SUV will also continue to come in a five, six and seven-seat layout
The big highlight on the inside though is a mammoth 14-inch portrait-oriented screen
Other feature highlights include wireless phone charging, digital key on phone, cabin-air ionizer, ambient lighting and more