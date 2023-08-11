2023 Mercedes GLC rakes in 1,500 bookings in India. What's special?

The 2023 GLC has been launched at a starting price of ₹73.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is now in its second generation
The GLC may have become more expensive but there are several bits that are new too
The styling updates on the outside include a sleeker headlight units and under guard in chrome finish
The alloy design on the 19-inch wheels have been updated while the rear profile gets new signature LED tail lights
The cabin sports a 11.9-inch vertically-oriented screen, complete with new telematics system and an under-bonnet feed for off-road driving
There are three upholstery colour options and the feature list also includes a huge sunroof, air-purification system and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system
The petrol GLC does 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. It takes eight seconds for the diesel version to do the same