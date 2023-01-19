2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled globally with hybrid powertrains

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 CLA facelift
As of now, it is not known whether CLA will make its way to India or not
Mercedes has redesigned the exterior as well as interior
The bumpers have been revised with sharper headlamps and tail lamps
The CLA will be offered as a coupe, Shooting Brake and a high-performing AMG variant.
The AMG variants of the CLA are available in two trims - AMG CLA 35 and AMG CLA 45
The interior gets two 10.25-inch displays
The brand has introduced hybrid powertrains
The new CLA's cabin contains several sustainable elements built from recycled materials