2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled globally with hybrid powertrains

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 19, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 CLA facelift

As of now, it is not known whether CLA will make its way to India or not

Mercedes has redesigned the exterior as well as interior

The bumpers have been revised with sharper headlamps and tail lamps

The CLA will be offered as a coupe, Shooting Brake and a high-performing AMG variant.

The AMG variants of the CLA are available in two trims - AMG CLA 35 and AMG CLA 45

The interior gets two 10.25-inch displays

The brand has introduced hybrid powertrains

The new CLA's cabin contains several sustainable elements built from recycled materials
