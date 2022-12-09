2023 KTM 790 Adventure is here!

KTM has unveiled the new 790 Adventure globally
The motorcycle will now be manufactured by CFMoto
The bodywork of 790 Adventure has been updated
The LC8c engine now puts out 93 bhp of max power and 88 Nm of peak torque.
The engine now breathes better because of the new airbox.
790 Adventure uses Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres now
KTM has also added a ‘DEMO’ function so the owners can try the full slew of optional riding extras
The feature is applicable only for the first 1,500 km
The 5-inch TFT screen gets new user interface