2023 Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens get updated powertrains

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 22, 2023

2023 Seltos, Sonet and Carens now meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms

Along with updated powertrain, these models have also got additional features

 The 2023 Kia Sonet is now priced from 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2023 Kia Seltos now starts at 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2023 Kia Carens is now priced from 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carnival MPV is yet to be updated to be compliant with the latest RDE norms

While petrol engine on the Sonet remains unchanged, the Seltos and Carens get a brand-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

On the Kia Sonet, the 1.5-litre WGT diesel engine has now been replaced with the updated 1.5-litre VGT diesel

 All diesel cars from Kia now get the 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT) as standard
The 2023 Kia range now also gets idle stop/start as standard
