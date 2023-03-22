2023 Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens get updated powertrains

2023 Seltos, Sonet and Carens now meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms
Along with updated powertrain, these models have also got additional features
The 2023 Kia Sonet is now priced from ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 2023 Kia Seltos now starts at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 2023 Kia Carens is now priced from ₹10.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kia Carnival MPV is yet to be updated to be compliant with the latest RDE norms
While petrol engine on the Sonet remains unchanged, the Seltos and Carens get a brand-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine
On the Kia Sonet, the 1.5-litre WGT diesel engine has now been replaced with the updated 1.5-litre VGT diesel
All diesel cars from Kia now get the 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT) as standard