2023 Kia Seltos prices revealed: How much will you need to pay?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 25, 2023

The latest Seltos SUV from Kia India is officially out and starts at 10.89 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom)

The lower HTE with 1.5 NA engine is the most affordable. HTE with diesel motor & iMT is at 12 lakh

HTK with petrol and diesel motor is priced between 12.10 lakh and 15 lakh for turbo iMT

Seltos HTK Plus Diesel iMT is at 15 lakh

Seltos HTX pricing is between 15.20 lakh and 19.20 lakh, depending on engine and transmission

Seltos GTX variants are priced at 19.80 lakh - for diesel AT as well as petrol DCT

The Seltos X-Line is the top-end variant and is priced at 20 lakh

Do note that all variants shown in these slides are top variants and may or may not match the pricing indicated
