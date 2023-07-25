2023 Kia Seltos prices revealed: How much will you need to pay?

The latest Seltos SUV from Kia India is officially out and starts at ₹10.89 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom)
The lower HTE with 1.5 NA engine is the most affordable. HTE with diesel motor & iMT is at ₹12 lakh
HTK with petrol and diesel motor is priced between ₹12.10 lakh and ₹15 lakh for turbo iMT
Seltos HTK Plus Diesel iMT is at ₹15 lakh
Seltos HTX pricing is between ₹15.20 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh, depending on engine and transmission
Seltos GTX variants are priced at ₹19.80 lakh - for diesel AT as well as petrol DCT
The Seltos X-Line is the top-end variant and is priced at ₹20 lakh
Do note that all variants shown in these slides are top variants and may or may not match the pricing indicated