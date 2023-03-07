2023 Hyundai Kona Electric debuts with 490 km of range

Published Mar 07, 2023

Hyundai has unveieled the 2023 Kona Electric in the global market

It is the second generation of the Kona Electiric. So, it has a longer wheelbase

It gets redesigned exterior as well as interior. The design still remains EV centric

The electric crossover is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense ADAS

There are dual 12.3-inch screens. One for the driver's display while the other one is the infotainment system

The second-row is fully foldable and it provides 466 litres of boot space

The charging port is in the front and it also gets Vehicle-to-Load functionality as well

Kona Electric also gets Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates. So, it can improve overtime.

The infotainment system is connected to a Bose sound speaker system. The new KONA will be the first Hyundai model to apply the new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit
