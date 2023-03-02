2023 Honda City is here with ADAS features!

Published Mar 02, 2023

Honda has  launched 2023 City and City e:HEV in the Indian market

Both sedans are now BS6 RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel

Honda City now gets ADAS features whereas they are standard on the City e:HEV

ADAS features include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist, Lead Car Departure Notification System and Auto High Beam

Honda has added features such as Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charger, Rain Sensing Auto Wiper, PM 2.5 Cabin Airfilter

Honda City gets a new ‘SV’ trim as well

Honda City gets cosmetic changes as well

City e:HEV now gets a new 'V' trim along with top-end ZX

The Obsidian Blue Pearl is new for 2023
