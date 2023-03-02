2023 Honda City is here with ADAS features!

Honda has launched 2023 City and City e:HEV in the Indian market
Both sedans are now BS6 RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel
Honda City now gets ADAS features whereas they are standard on the City e:HEV
ADAS features include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist, Lead Car Departure Notification System and Auto High Beam
Honda has added features such as Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charger, Rain Sensing Auto Wiper, PM 2.5 Cabin Airfilter
Honda City gets a new ‘SV’ trim as well
Honda City gets cosmetic changes as well
City e:HEV now gets a new 'V' trim along with top-end ZX
The Obsidian Blue Pearl is new for 2023