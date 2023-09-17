2023 Honda CB200X launched with OBD2-compliant engine; more updates

The bike is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and meets BS6 Phase 2 norms
The CB200X shares its underpinnings with the Hornet 2.0, and is also E20 complaint now
It sources power from 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine that comes paired with a six-speed gearbox
The motor develops 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm
The bike gets its styling elements from the larger CB500X, along with all LED lighting
It also gets a new assist & slipper clutch and digital instrument console
The bike is available in three colours including a new Decent Blue Metallic
Other two colours are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red
The bike is being offered with a special 10-year warranty package