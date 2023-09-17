2023 Honda CB200X launched with OBD2-compliant engine; more updates

The bike is priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and meets BS6 Phase 2 norms

The CB200X shares its underpinnings with the Hornet 2.0, and is also E20 complaint now

It sources power from 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine that comes paired with a six-speed gearbox

 The motor develops 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm

The bike gets its styling elements from the larger CB500X, along with all LED lighting

 It also gets a new assist & slipper clutch and digital instrument console

 The bike is available in three colours including a new Decent Blue Metallic

Other two colours are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red

The bike is being offered with a special 10-year warranty package
