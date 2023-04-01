2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart with smart key in flesh

Honda has launched the 2023 Activa with smart key
The smart key is only available on the new H-Smart variant
The 2023 Activa 125 is priced between ₹78,920 and ₹88,093. Both prices are ex-showroom.
There are four variants on offer - Drum, Drum Alloy, Disc and H-Smart
The Activa 125 is now OBD2 ready to comply with BS6 Stage 2 norms
There is also an idle start/stop feature on offer which should help in increasing the fuel economy.
Honda is also using new fuel-efficient tyres to further boost fuel efficiency.
The engine also comes with eSP that enables silent start along with other functionalities.
On the H-Smart variant, there is a rotary knob instead of a traditional keyhole