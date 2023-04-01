2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart with smart key in flesh

Published Apr 01, 2023

Honda has launched the 2023 Activa with smart key

The smart key is only available on the new H-Smart variant

The 2023 Activa 125 is priced between  78,920 and 88,093. Both prices are ex-showroom.

There are four variants on offer - Drum, Drum Alloy, Disc and H-Smart

The Activa 125 is now OBD2 ready to comply with BS6 Stage 2 norms

There is also an idle start/stop feature on offer which should help in increasing the fuel economy. 

Honda is also using new fuel-efficient tyres to further boost fuel efficiency. 

The engine also comes with eSP that enables silent start along with other functionalities.

On the H-Smart variant, there is a rotary knob instead of a traditional keyhole
