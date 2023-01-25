2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally

Harley Davidson has unveiled a new version of the Nighster
It is called Nighster Special and is new for 2023
HD sells the standard version of Nighster in Indian market
It is priced at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is not known whether Nighster Special will come to India or not
NIghster Special gets a headlamp cowl and new decals
There is also a passanger seat and foot pegs
The alloy wheels are cast aluminium and a 4-inch TFT screen
There is tyre pressure monitor system and handle bar risers on offer too
There are no mechanical changes to the Nighster Special