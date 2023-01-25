2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 25, 2023

Harley Davidson has unveiled a new version of the Nighster 

It is called Nighster Special and is new for 2023

HD sells the standard version of Nighster in Indian market

It is priced at 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is not known whether Nighster Special will come to India or not

NIghster Special gets a headlamp cowl and new decals 

There is also a passanger seat and foot pegs

The alloy wheels are cast aluminium and a 4-inch  TFT screen

There is tyre pressure monitor system  and handle bar risers on offer too

There are no mechanical changes to the Nighster Special
To check out more about about the Nighster Special 
Click Here