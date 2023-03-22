2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 pops a wheelie on drag strip

Dodge has unveiled the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170
It will be limited to 3,300 units. 3,000 units for United States and 300 units for Canada
The production of the Demon 170 will begin in summer
The engine is the same 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI unit
The engine now puts out 1,025 hp and 1,280 Nm of peak torque
It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 1.66 seconds
It can run a quarter mile in 8.91-seconds at 243 kmph
There are several other mechanical upgrades as well such as softer springs, improved supercharger, drivelines etc.