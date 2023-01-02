2023 could be the year of electric SUVs

The auto industry is adopting electrification in a much faster pace than expected
As per reports, around 20 new electric vehicles are expected to be launched in the United States this year
Among these, the much-awaited Nissan Ariya EV is making its way into the dealerships
Another electric SUV, the Kia EV9, will also hit the roads soon
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is gearing up to bring its affordable electric SUV, VF 8 in the market
Those who are looking for electric SUVs this year will observe choices to double up
Though there are numerous new launches, the supply chain is still expected to remain tight
This may keep EV prices higher
Despite high prices, experts suggest that around 10 million EVs could be sold this year