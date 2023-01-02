2023 could be the year of electric SUVs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 02, 2023

The auto industry is adopting electrification in a much faster pace than expected

As per reports, around 20 new electric vehicles are expected to be launched in the United States this year  

Among these, the much-awaited Nissan Ariya EV is making its way into the dealerships

Another electric SUV, the Kia EV9, will also hit the roads soon

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is gearing up to bring its affordable electric SUV, VF 8 in the market

Those who are looking for electric SUVs this year will observe choices to double up

Though there are numerous new launches, the supply chain is still expected to remain tight 

This may keep EV prices higher

Despite high prices, experts suggest that around 10 million EVs could be sold this year
Know more about how EVs are going to capture global markets this year
Click Here