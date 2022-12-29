2022 spelt end of road for these five popular cars in India

Published Dec 29, 2022

Hyundai Santro is one of the most popular models that has ruled the hatchback segment for years

But in its new generation, the Santro failed to live up to its expectation, leading Hyundai to discontinue it

Polo has been the best-selling hatchback for Volkswagen in India

But new emission norms forced the Germans to pull out the popular hatchback from India

Duster has been one of the first compact SUVs to hit the Indian markets

Despite a mid-life facelift, Duster failed to impress forcing Toyota to stop production

The first Nexa model from Maruti Suzuki was the S-Cross compact SUV

However, the SUV could not live up to expectations, and was replaced by Grand Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser was another popular SUV that will not return to India

The technical cousin of Brezza was not as successful as its Maruti counterpart since launch in 2019
