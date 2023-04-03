2019 to 2023 - How new-age SUVs have powered Mahindra's rise

Mahindra & Mahindra has risen to become one of the top passenger vehicle manufacturers in the country
The company has underlined its determined bid to make the most of the SUV rush
In March of 2023, the company sold a total of 35,976 SUVs
In the same month of the pre-pandemic 2019, Mahindra had sold 27,646 units
At the time, Mahindra had models like Marazzo MPV and premium large SUV Alturas, among others
While Marazzo and Alturas were eventually removed owing to lacklustre response, the updated Thar was launched in 2020
The updated Thar has been a phenomenal success and there now is a RWD variant as well
Mahindra also drove out the enormously popular XUV700 with cutting-edge features and ADAS
The Scorpio-N was brought out as an entirely new model
The existing Scorpio was rebadged as Scorpio Classic and given some key updates too
Looking at appealing to urban buyers, the Bolero Neo was also launched in the Indian market
All of these new or updated models have helped Mahindra rake in orders
Now while there is a considerable waiting period for all of these Mahindra models, Mahindra says it is hardly receiving any cancellations