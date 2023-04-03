2019 to 2023 - How new-age SUVs have powered Mahindra's rise

Published Apr 03, 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra has risen to become one of the top passenger vehicle manufacturers in the country

The company has underlined its determined bid to make the most of the SUV rush

In March of 2023, the company sold a total of 35,976 SUVs

In the same month of the pre-pandemic 2019, Mahindra had sold 27,646 units

At the time, Mahindra had models like Marazzo MPV and premium large SUV Alturas, among others

While Marazzo and Alturas were eventually removed owing to lacklustre response, the updated Thar was launched in 2020

The updated Thar has been a phenomenal success and there now is a RWD variant as well

Mahindra also drove out the enormously popular XUV700 with cutting-edge features and ADAS

The Scorpio-N was brought out as an entirely new model

The existing Scorpio was rebadged as Scorpio Classic and given some key updates too

Looking at appealing to urban buyers, the Bolero Neo was also launched in the Indian market

All of these new or updated models have helped Mahindra rake in orders

Now while there is a considerable waiting period for all of these Mahindra models, Mahindra says it is hardly receiving any cancellations
