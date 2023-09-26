200 Honda Elevate SUVs delivered in Chennai in a single day

Honda Cars India has achieved a significant milestone for its latest product
A total of 200 units of the mid-size SUV were delivered at a mega event in Chennai
The model is available at an introductory price starting from ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The pricing of the Elevate goes up to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom)
The SUV is offered in a single-engine option but with two transmission choices
The 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol unit comes mated with either a six-speed MT and an advanced CVT unit
The engine churns out 119 bhp of max power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque
Honda claims a mileage of 15.31 kmpl in manual variants and 16.92 kmpl in CVT variants
The SUV is available in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX