10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season

Oct 13, 2022

Maruti Brezza, with 15,445 units sold in September, retains top position as most popular SUV in India

Tata’s Nexon came second to Brezza, selling just 14,518 units last month

Hyundai Creta came third with 12,866 units sold last month

Punch, the smallest SUV from Tata Motors, found 12,251 homes in September

Hyundai sold 11,033 units of the new generation Venue last month

Creta-rival Kia Seltos found 11,000 homes ahead of the festive season

Mahindra sold 9,536 units of Scorpio and the new Scorpio-N last month

Kia sold 9,291 units of Sonet last month, up from 7,838 units in August this year

In September, Mahindra sold 8,108 units of Bolero against 8,246 units in August

Wrapping up the list is Mahindra XUV300, which found 6,080 homes last month
