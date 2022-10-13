10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season

Maruti Brezza, with 15,445 units sold in September, retains top position as most popular SUV in India
Tata’s Nexon came second to Brezza, selling just 14,518 units last month
Hyundai Creta came third with 12,866 units sold last month
Punch, the smallest SUV from Tata Motors, found 12,251 homes in September
Hyundai sold 11,033 units of the new generation Venue last month
Creta-rival Kia Seltos found 11,000 homes ahead of the festive season
Mahindra sold 9,536 units of Scorpio and the new Scorpio-N last month
Kia sold 9,291 units of Sonet last month, up from 7,838 units in August this year
In September, Mahindra sold 8,108 units of Bolero against 8,246 units in August
Wrapping up the list is Mahindra XUV300, which found 6,080 homes last month