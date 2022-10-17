10 safest cars in India right now

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 17, 2022

Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV leads India's safest cars list with 5-star rating at Global NCAP

Skoda Kushaq, Taigun's technical cousin, is joint first as India's safest car on the road

Mahindra XUV300 was one of the first sub-compact SUVs to get 5-star rating at Global NCAP

Tata Altroz is the only hatchback, besides Honda Jazz, to be regarded as one of the safest 

Mahindra's XUV700 is the first three-row SUV to secure highest safety rating

Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, is no pushover as it is one of the safest cars on Indian roads with 5-star rating

Toyota's Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV is the only car from the Japanese carmaker to feature in the list

Tata Nexon, one of India's best-selling cars, is also one of the safest one

Thar, one of India's most iconic adventure SUV, is one of the safest one as well

Honda City, is the last on the list and the only sedan, to have achieved highest global safety standards
