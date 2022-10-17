Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV leads India's safest cars list with 5-star rating at Global NCAP
Skoda Kushaq, Taigun's technical cousin, is joint first as India's safest car on the road
Mahindra XUV300 was one of the first sub-compact SUVs to get 5-star rating at Global NCAP
Tata Altroz is the only hatchback, besides Honda Jazz, to be regarded as one of the safest
Mahindra's XUV700 is the first three-row SUV to secure highest safety rating
Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, is no pushover as it is one of the safest cars on Indian roads with 5-star rating
Toyota's Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV is the only car from the Japanese carmaker to feature in the list
Tata Nexon, one of India's best-selling cars, is also one of the safest one
Thar, one of India's most iconic adventure SUV, is one of the safest one as well
Honda City, is the last on the list and the only sedan, to have achieved highest global safety standards