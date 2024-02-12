Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Volvo Car > XC40 > Car Offers in Shimla
Volvo Xc40 Car Discount Offers in Shimla
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Shimla
Honda City
On Honda City :-Cash discount up to Rs. 25,000OR FOC Accesso…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on SV Petrol MT & 2 more..
SV Petrol MT
₹ 11.71 Lakhs
V Petrol MT
₹ 12.59 Lakhs
V Petrol CVT
₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Honda City
On Honda City :-Extended warranty 4th & 5th Year up to Rs. 1…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on VX Petrol MT & 3 more..
VX Petrol MT
₹ 13.71 Lakhs
ZX Petrol MT
₹ 14.94 Lakhs
VX Petrol CVT
₹ 14.96 Lakhs
ZX Petrol CVT
₹ 16.19 Lakhs
Honda City
On Honda City :-Special Edition Benefit up to Rs. 36,500 + C…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Elegant Edition MT & 1 more..
Elegant Edition MT
₹ 12.65 Lakhs
Elegant Edition CVT
₹ 13.9 Lakhs
Honda Amaze
On Honda Amaze :-Cash discount up to Rs. 10,000OR FOC Access…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on E 1.2 Petrol MT & 2 more..
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 7.16 Lakhs
VX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.95 Lakhs
VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹ 9.77 Lakhs
Honda Amaze
On Honda Amaze :-Customer Loyalty Bonus up to Rs. 4,000 + Co…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Elite Edition MT & 1 more..
Elite Edition MT
₹ 9.1 Lakhs
Elite Edition CVT
₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Honda Amaze
On Honda Amaze :-Cash discount up to Rs. 30,000OR FOC Access…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on S 1.2 Petrol CVT & 1 more..
S 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹ 8.73 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Locate Volvo Dealers in Shimla
No Volvo Dealers Found in Shimla
