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Vespa Zx 125 Bike Discount Offers in Kolkata
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We have Offers available on following models in Kolkata
Hero Destini 125
Bring Home Hero Destini 125 : Get Roadside Assistance Free F…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on VX & 2 more..
VX
₹ 81,850
ZX
₹ 89,300
ZX Plus
₹ 91,700
Expiring on 01 Sep
Speed Auto Service Pvt Ltd
10D East Topsia Road., Kolkata, West Bengal 700046, kolkata, West Bengal 700046
Speed Auto Service Pvt Ltd
Ground Floor. 8 Beck Bagan Row Bishop College Beck Bagan, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017, kolkata, West Bengal 700017View More
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