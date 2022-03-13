Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Vespa Bike > VXL 150 > Bike Offers in Suriapet
Vespa Vxl 150 Bike Discount Offers in Suriapet
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers on the Vxl 150 in these Cities
Vespa Vxl 150
Bring Home Vespa Vehicle and Get Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,0…
Available in Rajkot
Applicable on Vespa VXL 150 FL ABS BS6
Vespa VXL 150 FL ABS BS6
₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Expired
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 180
177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 *Onwards
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 *Onwards
Yamaha FZS 25
249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda Activa 6G
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards