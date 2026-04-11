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Vespa 150 Bike Discount Offers in Guwahati
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We have Offers available on following models in Guwahati
Ather Energy Rizta
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Guwahati
Applicable on Battery as a Service (BaaS) & 8 more..
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹ 75,999
S Mono
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
S Super Matte
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Z Mono 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Z Duo 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.41 Lakhs
S 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Z Duo 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.61 Lakhs
Expired
Fareast Auto, Chandmari
Eureka Tower, Chandmari, Uquot, Turn,RG Baruah Road,Guwahati, guwahati, Assam 781003
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