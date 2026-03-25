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Vespa 150 Bike Discount Offers in Bhubaneswar
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We have Offers available on following models in Bhubaneswar
Hero Xoom 160
Bring Home Hero Xoom 160 : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 2,000*. …
Available in Bhubaneswar
Applicable on ZX
ZX
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
Locate Vespa Dealers in BhubaneswarSee All
3s Motors, Laxmisagar
Plot No. 258, Cuttak Road,Bhubaneswar, bhubaneswar, Orissa 751006
Raj Motors, Naya Palli
Plot No, 1294,CRPDAV Rd,Nilakantha Nagar,Bhubaneswar, bhubaneswar, Orissa 751002
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