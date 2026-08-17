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TVS Sport Bike Discount Offers in Kolkata

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TVS Apache Rtr 200 4v
Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max LTV of 85%…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on USD & 3 more..
USD
₹ 1.42 Lakhs
TFT
₹ 1.47 Lakhs
2Ch R Mode
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Limited Edition
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

TVS Apache Rtr 160
Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max LTV of 85%…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Drum & 5 more..
Drum
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Disc Bluetooth
₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Racing Edition
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Black Edition
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Dual Channel ABS
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Disc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

TVS Apache Rtr 160 4v
Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max LTV of 85%…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on RM Disc (Black Edition) & 3 more..
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Single Channel ABS
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Dual Channel ABS with USD
₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

TVS Apache Rtr 180
Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max LTV of 85%…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Limited Edition & 1 more..
Limited Edition
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Disc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

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Locate Tvs Dealers in Kolkata

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Diamond Vehicles Private Limited

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35/1/1A/1, B.T. Road, Kolkata, West Bengal 700002, kolkata, West Bengal 700002
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+91 - 7063435044
   

Gupta Motors

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Purba Rabindranagar A Block 7, Rabindranagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700018, kolkata, West Bengal 700018
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+91 - 9883187864
   

Shree Tvs - Bakhrahat

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Nandabhaga, Ghoshpukur, Bakhrahat Road, 24 Pgs (S), Pin - 7, Kolkata, West Bengal 700059, kolkata, West Bengal 700059
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+91 - 9073992103
   

Shree Tvs - Taratala

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P-53, Taratala Road, Kolkata - 7, Kolkata, West Bengal 700088, kolkata, West Bengal 700088
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+91 - 9073992103

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