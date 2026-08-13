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TVS Raider Bike Discount Offers in Raipur
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Raipur
Hero Xtreme 160r
Bring Home Hero Xtreme 160R : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 3,000…
Available in Raipur
Applicable on Single Disc 2024
Single Disc 2024
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Expired
Hero Xtreme 125r
Bring Home Hero Xtreme 125R : Cash Discount up to Rs. 2,500*…
Available in Raipur
Applicable on IBS (OBD 2B) & 2 more..
IBS (OBD 2B)
₹ 91,500
Single Seat
₹ 95,700
ABS (OBD 2B)
₹ 95,700
Expired
Avni Motors, Raipur Pandri
Lodhi Para Chowk, Pandri Main Road,Raipur, raipur, Chhattisgarh 492004
Sai Motors, Fafadih
Opp. Om Complex, Near Railway Crossing,Raipur, raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001
Rainbow Automotive, Samta Colony
Shraddha Complex, GE Road Infront Of RKC,Raipur, raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001
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