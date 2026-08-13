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TVS Apache Rtr 160 Bike Discount Offers in Ghaziabad
TVS Apache Rtr 160
Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max LTV of 85%…
Available in Ghaziabad
Applicable on Drum & 5 more..
Drum
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Disc Bluetooth
₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Racing Edition
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Black Edition
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Dual Channel ABS
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Disc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
New G S Enterprises, Vijay Nagar
Near Samrat Chowk, Ghaziabad, ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201009
Mrida Automotive, Nehru Nagar
Rakesh Marg, GT Road,Ghaziabad, ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201001
Dhamija Enterprises - Vrindavan Garden, Sahibabad
S-1, Vrindavan Garden,Ghaziabad, ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201005
G.s. Motors - Naya Ganj, Naya Ganj
44473, Delhi-Meerut Road,Industrial Area Ramnagar,Ghaziabad, ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201001View More
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