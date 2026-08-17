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Tata Tigor Car Discount Offers in Kozhikode
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We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode
Hyundai Aura
Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-. T&C's Ap…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on E 1.2 Petrol & 10 more..
E 1.2 Petrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 MT
₹ 6.84 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol
₹ 6.86 Lakhs
S 1.2 AMT
₹ 7.39 Lakhs
E 1.2 CNG
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
SX 1.2 Petrol
₹ 7.64 Lakhs
S 1.2 CNG
₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 CNG
₹ 7.85 Lakhs
SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
₹ 8.1 Lakhs
SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
₹ 8.29 Lakhs
SX 1.2 CNG
₹ 8.54 Lakhs
Expired
Rotana Motors Tata
Near KIMS Hospital Wayanad Road, South Koduvally,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673572
Marina Motors
Ground Floor, Varackal Junction,Westhill Chungam,Kozhikode,, kozhikode, Kerala 673005
Rotana Motor Tata
6/1026, Rotana Motor Private Limited,Kannur Road,near Paragon Restaurant,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673001View More
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