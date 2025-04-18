Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Suzuki Bike > Hayabusa > Bike Offers in Mangalore
Suzuki Hayabusa Bike Discount Offers in Mangalore
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Mangalore
Honda Crf1100l Africa Twin
Bring Home Honda BigWing and Get Corporate Discount up to Rs…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Manual & 1 more..
Manual
₹ 15.96 Lakhs
DCT
₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Expired
Pai Sales, Pandeshwar
19-5-323/2, Pai Chambers,mangalore, Mangalore, Karnataka 575001
Sri Anagha Motors, Kavoor
Rajsons Complex, Sharbathkatte,nera Kpt,airport Road,mangalore, Mangalore, Karnataka 575008View More
Pai Sales
Near Chilimbi Dwarad Chilimbi, Mangalore, Mangalore, Karnataka 575006
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Yamaha MT-15 V2
₹ 1.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.4 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Raider
₹ 85.01 *Onwards
TVS Ronin
₹ 1.38 Lakhs*Onwards
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
₹ 95.68 *Onwards
Honda SP 125
₹ 89.47 *Onwards
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.6 Lakhs*Onwards