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Skoda Octavia Rs Car Discount Offers in Kolhapur

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Skoda Kodiaq
On Skoda Kodiaq :- Total Benefits Upto ₹5,00,000* + Offer A…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more..
Kodiaqsportline
Kodiaqlk
Kodiaqlounge
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

Skoda Kylaq
On Skoda Kylaq :- Total Benefits Upto ₹55,000* + Offer Avail…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on Classic & 10 more..
Classic
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Classic Plus
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
Classic Plus AT
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
Signature
₹ 9.43 Lakhs
Signature AT
₹ 10.43 Lakhs
Signature Plus
₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Prestige
₹ 11.75 Lakhs
Signature Plus AT
₹ 11.77 Lakhs
Prestige Plus
₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Prestige AT
₹ 12.75 Lakhs
Prestige Plus AT
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Total Benefits Upto ₹1,05,000* + Offer Av…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on Classic 1.0L TSI MT & 11 more..
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.28 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.34 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 15 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.43 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 15 Lakhs
Sportline 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 16.19 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.49 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 17.93 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

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Shrine Auto Pvt. Ltd.

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22/22, "Mehernaz", E-ward, Opposite Government Press, Tarabai Park, Kolhapur, kolhapur, Maharashtra 416003
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