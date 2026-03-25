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Raptee T 30 Bike Discount Offers in Dehradun

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Check Latest Offers in Dehradun

Ather Energy 450x
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on 2.9 kWh & 3 more..
2.9 kWh
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
3.7 kWh
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
2.9 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.67 Lakhs
3.7 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.8 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

Ather Energy Rizta
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on Battery as a Service (BaaS) & 8 more..
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹ 75,999
S Mono
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
S Super Matte
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Z Mono 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Z Duo 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.41 Lakhs
S 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Z Duo 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.61 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

Ather Energy 450s
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on Battery as a Service (BaaS) & 3 more..
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹ 84,341
STD
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Pro Pack
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
3.7 kWh
₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

Ather Energy 450 Apex
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

BGauss Ruv 350
Bring Home Free Insurance worth Rs. 6,000 + Free Extended W…
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on I EX & 1 more..
I EX
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

BGauss Oowah
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on EX & 1 more..
EX
₹ 94,990
Max
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

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