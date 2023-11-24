Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Okaya EV Bike > Motofaast > Bike Offers in Pune

Check latest offers on your bike

Okaya EV Motofaast Bike Discount Offers in Pune

Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.

Check Latest Offers on Okaya EV in Pune

Okaya EV Faast
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf3 & 1 more..
faastf3
faastf4
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Faast F2b
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf2bstd
faastf2bstd
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Faast F2f
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf2fstd
faastf2fstd
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Faast F2t
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf2tstd
faastf2tstd
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Freedum
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on freedumli
freedumli
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Faast
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf3 & 1 more..
faastf3
faastf4
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Faast F2b
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf2bstd
faastf2bstd
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Faast F2f
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf2fstd
faastf2fstd
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Faast F2t
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on faastf2tstd
faastf2tstd
Expired
View Complete Offer

Okaya EV Freedum
Bring Home Okaya Vehicle and Get Benefit up to Rs. 4,999 + A…
Available in Pune
Applicable on freedumli
freedumli
Expired
View Complete Offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Complete Offer" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.

Locate Okaya Ev Dealers in Pune

No Okaya Ev Dealers Found in Pune

Offers By Brand

View More Brands

Offers by City

Popular Cities with offers

Delhi
Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Mumbai
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Bangalore

Choose Offers by Brand & City

Trending Bikes

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

₹ 1.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 74.49 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 76.23 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

₹ 1.82 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

₹ 86.8 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

₹ 79.9 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

₹ 84.64 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare