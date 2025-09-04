FM 420 4x2 TractorSpecs & FeaturesImagesVariants
Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor Front Left View

VOLVO FM 420 4x2 Tractor

₹74 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
Photos
Specs
Variants
Get on road price
Check Offers

Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor Price:

Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor is priced at Rs. 74 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor?

The Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor is available in 1 variant - 3500/Diesel.

Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor Variants

Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor price starts at ₹ 74 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
FM 420 4x2 Tractor 3500/Diesel₹74 Lakhs*
Seat Type: Standard
ABS
Battery Capacity: 170 Ah
View DetailsCheck Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Get variants details

Volvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor Images

1 images
View All FM 420 4x2 Tractor Images

Popular Volvo Trucks

View all Volvo Trucks
HomeNew TrucksVolvo TrucksVolvo FM 420 4x2 Tractor