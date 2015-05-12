XC90 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC90 Recharge (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Recharge XC90 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC90 Recharge (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Recharge is 50 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Drive-E Turbocharged and Supercharged Petrol I4 with Plug-in Hybrid Tech Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 2200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 530 Mileage of Recharge is 40 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less