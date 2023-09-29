What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc90 in Vijaywada? In Vijaywada, the on-road price of the Volvo Xc90 D5 Inscription is Rs 1,05,49,706.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo Xc90 in Vijaywada? The Volvo Xc90 D5 Inscription will have RTO charges of Rs 12,94,600 in Vijaywada.

What will be the Insurance charges for Volvo Xc90 in Vijaywada? The insurance Charges for the Volvo Xc90 D5 Inscription in Vijaywada is Rs 3,64,606.

What is the detailed breakup of Volvo Xc90 in Vijaywada? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Volvo Xc90 in Vijaywada: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 88,90,000, RTO - Rs. 12,94,600, Insurance - Rs. 3,64,606, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Volvo Xc90 in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,05,49,706.

What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc90 Top Model? The top model of the Volvo Xc90 is the Volvo Recharge, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,14,62,249 in Vijaywada.

What is the on road price of Volvo Xc90? The on-road price of Volvo Xc90 in Vijaywada starts at Rs. 1,05,49,706 and goes upto Rs. 1,14,62,249. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.