|Engine
|1969 cc
|Mileage
|15.38 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
XC90 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of XC90 D5 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.04 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of D5 Inscription is 71 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
