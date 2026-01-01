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XC90
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VOLVO
XC90 Vapour Grey Colour
₹97.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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XC90 Vapour Grey Colour
Vapour grey
Explore Color Options For XC90 Alternatives
Audi Q7
₹
90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
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XC90
vs
Q7
BMW X4
₹
96.2 Lakhs
Check Offers
X4 Colours
BMW X5
₹
93.6 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
+1
Check Offers
X5 Colours
BMW M2
₹
1.02 - 1.66 Cr
+3
Check Offers
M2 Colours
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹
87.9 Lakhs Onwards
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Range Rover Velar Colours
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
₹
1.1 Cr
Check Offers
AMG GLC43 Coupe Colours
Volvo XC90 Images
19 images
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XC90 Images
Popular Volvo Cars
Popular
Volvo EX40
₹
56.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Volvo EX30
₹
41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Volvo XC60
₹
68.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Volvo Cars
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Volvo XC90 Colours