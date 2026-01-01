|Engine
|1969 cc
|Mileage
|12.38 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The XC90 B5 AWD, equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.10 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XC90 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.38 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XC90 B5 AWD is available in 6 colour options: Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Crystal White, Bright Dusk, Mulberry Red, Vapour Grey.
The XC90 B5 AWD is powered by a 1969 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.
In the XC90's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X4 priced ₹96.2 Lakhs or the Audi Q7 priced between ₹90.48 Lakhs - 99.81 Lakhs.
The XC90 B5 AWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, iPod Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Heater.