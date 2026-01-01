hamburger icon
Volvo XC90 Front Left Side
1/19
Volvo XC90 Front View
2/19
Volvo XC90 Gas Cap Open
3/19
Volvo XC90 Headlight
4/19
Volvo XC90 Rear Left View
5/19
Volvo XC90 Right Side View
6/19

Volvo XC90 B5 AWD

1.10 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volvo XC90 Key Specs
Engine1969 cc
Mileage12.38 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
XC90 B5 AWD

XC90 B5 AWD Prices

The XC90 B5 AWD, equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.10 Crore (ex-showroom).

XC90 B5 AWD Mileage

All variants of the XC90 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.38 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XC90 B5 AWD Colours

The XC90 B5 AWD is available in 6 colour options: Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Crystal White, Bright Dusk, Mulberry Red, Vapour Grey.

XC90 B5 AWD Engine and Transmission

The XC90 B5 AWD is powered by a 1969 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.

XC90 B5 AWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XC90's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X4 priced ₹96.2 Lakhs or the Audi Q7 priced between ₹90.48 Lakhs - 99.81 Lakhs.

XC90 B5 AWD Specs & Features

The XC90 B5 AWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, iPod Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Heater.

Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Price

XC90 B5 AWD

₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,97,240
RTO
9,80,054
Insurance
3,07,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,85,264
EMI@2,36,116/mo
Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.38 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
2.0-litre turbo
Battery Capacity
48 Volt
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
680 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
71 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4953 mm
Wheelbase
2984 mm
Height
1773 mm
Width
1931 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
19
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
All
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Volvo XC90 B5 AWD EMI
EMI2,12,505 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
98,86,737
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
98,86,737
Interest Amount
28,63,535
Payable Amount
1,27,50,272

view all specs and features

