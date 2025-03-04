HT Auto
Volvo XC90 2025 Front Left Side
UPCOMING
Volvo XC90 2025 Front View
Volvo XC90 2025 Gas Cap Open
Volvo XC90 2025 Headlight
Volvo XC90 2025 Rear Left View
Volvo XC90 2025 Right Side View
VOLVO XC90 2025

Exp. Launch on 4 Mar 2025
1.05 Cr* OnwardsExpected price
XC90 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 2997.0 cc

XC90 2025: 1969.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 321.05 bhp

XC90 2025: 300.0 bhp

View all XC90 2025 Specs and Features

About Volvo XC90 2025

XC90 2025 Latest Update

  India-bound Volvo EX30 electric SUV secures five-star safety rating at Euro NCAP crash test
  Will the 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift come to India? Check price, features, and range

    XC90 2025 Launch Date

    The Volvo XC90 2025 is expected to launch on 4th Mar 2025.

    XC90 2025 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.05 Cr* Onwards.

    Specs and Features

    The Volvo XC90 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 1969 cc
    • Transmission: Automatic
    • FuelType: Petrol

    XC90 2025 Seating Capacity

    The Volvo XC90 2025 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

    XC90 2025 Rivals

    Porsche Macan, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery and BMW X4 are sought to be the major rivals to Volvo XC90 2025.

    Volvo XC90 2025 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Engine1969 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

      Volvo XC90 2025 News

      The EX30 electric SUV sailed through the Euro NCAP crash tests conducted recently. The India-bound electric vehicle has secured five-star safety rating at the crash test.
      India-bound Volvo EX30 electric SUV secures five-star safety rating at Euro NCAP crash test
      6 Dec 2024
      The facelifted Volvo XC90 is expected to launch in India next year, alongside several other models from the Swedish automaker.
      Will the 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift come to India? Check price, features, and range
      26 Nov 2024
      Volvo has rebranded the XC40 electric SUV as EX40 in India. The EV sits under the C40 electric crossover in the Swedish auto giant's EV lineup for India.
      Volvo launches EX40 to replace XC40 electric SUV, hikes price
      20 Nov 2024
      Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said the company would not put any money into Northvolt.
      Volvo Cars seeks to oust Northvolt from EV battery venture
      31 Oct 2024
      Volvo will focus on protecting its margins instead of pushing volume and sees sales growing at as much as eight per cent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 15 per cent.
      Volvo Car walks back retail sales target on weaker demand
      24 Oct 2024
      Volvo XC90 2025 FAQs

      The Volvo XC90 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.05 Cr.
      The Volvo XC90 2025 is expected to launch on 4th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1969 cc segment.
      The Volvo XC90 2025 features a 1969 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
      The Volvo XC90 2025 faces competition from the likes of Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLE in the 1969 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

