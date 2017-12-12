hamburger icon
XC90 [2022-2025]Images
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Front Left Side
1/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Front Left Side 1
2/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Front View
3/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Headlight
4/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Rear Right Side
5/13
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Taillight
View all Images
6/13

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.01 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Volvo XC90 [2022-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Specs

It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.04 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XC90 [2022-2025] measures 4,953 mm in length, 1,931 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
B6 Ultimate
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.04 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
300 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
2.0L Drive-E Turbocharged
Driving Range
809 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.14 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
180 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
709 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
71 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
238 mm
Length
4953 mm
Wheelbase
2984 mm
Kerb Weight
2962 kg
Height
1771 mm
Width
1931 mm

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Alternatives

Lexus RX

Lexus RX

95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RX Specs
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.03 Cr
Check Latest Offers
XC90 Specs
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.03 Cr
Check Latest Offers
M2 Specs
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.7 - 97.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q7 Specs
BMW X5

BMW X5

97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X5 Specs
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X4 Specs

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] News

View all
 Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] News

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Volvo XC90 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.01 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XC90 [2022-2025] B6 Ultimate
1.01 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
1969 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Volvo Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volvo Cars

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

65.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

4.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.03 Cr
Check Latest Offers
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

62.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

10 - 19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 30.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Volkswagen Tiguan 2025

Volkswagen Tiguan 2025

37 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda Kodiaq 2025

Skoda Kodiaq 2025

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW 2 Series 2025

BMW 2 Series 2025

45 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details